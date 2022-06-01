Broomhill Festival returns to Sheffield suburb with green-themed events for all ages

Between June 10 and 19, local venues are hosting talks, walks, concerts, poetry, drama and events for children, many of them with a green theme.

Children’s highlights include a Greentop Circus workshop on St Mark’s Green and a music and story event with a green hero for toddlers by Concerteenies at Broomhill Methodist Centre. Both events take place on Saturday, June 11.

Young fans of wizardry can head with their wands to the Steel Cauldron cafe on Spooner Road for magical events during the festival including the chance to meet owls, story times and magic lessons at wizard school.

The theme for 2022 is Earthshot, which is the name of a global environmental challenge. The goals of Earthshot are to ‘protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate’.

On June 14, there is a talk at St Mark’s Church by noted economist Ann Pettifor on the hopes for a Green New Deal. City environment expert Ian Rotherham will be talking about the Peak District on June 16 in the Botanical Gardens.

Hope For The Future are running a workshop on how to lobby your MP on environment issues at Broomhill Community Library on June 16.

The final day, June 19, features a musical celebration of the planet with a ‘Come and Sing’ performance of Haydn’s Creation at St Mark’s Church.