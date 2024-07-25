Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Netflix drama starring Stephen Graham, Top Boy’s Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty, from The Crown, is reportedly being filmed in Sheffield.

Adolescence tells the tale of a family’s world being turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper in his first major role, is arrested and charged with the murder of a girl from his school.

Director Philip Barantini (left) with stars of the new Netflix drama Adolescence - which is reportedly being filmed in Sheffield - Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham. Photo: Netflix/Ben Blackall | Netflix/Ben Blackall

This is England and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father and ‘appropriate adult’, Eddie Miller.

Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Bascombe, while Erin Doherty, who played a young Princess Anne in The Crown, appears as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

The four-part TV servies is being produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B, for Netflix.

Filming is underway in the UK and is reportedly taking place in Sheffield, where the new drama is set. It is understood the show is scheduled for release in 2025.

The Star has contacted Warp Films and Netflix for more details about the filming locations but has yet to receive a response.

Adolescence, a working title for the new show, reunites Graham with director Philip Barantini. They previously worked together on the critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which was later turned into a TV series.

Like Boiling Point, each episode of Adolescence will be filmed in one continuous shot, adding to the tension as the action unfolds in real time.

The series has been created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, whose previous work includes the acclaimed play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the films Wonder and Enola Holmes, and the TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials.

Thorne has told how this is the sixth time he’s worked with Graham, and said ‘I’ve never met a happier actor’. He also praised the ‘magnificent’ cast and ‘superb’ crew.

Stephen Graham previously starred in the hit Netflix drama Bodies, scenes for which were filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, and at sites in Sheffield including Park Hill, as well as in Bradford, Hull and Leeds.