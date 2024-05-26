You may have seen film and TV crews near you in Sheffield, with two big new projects being filmed right now.

Shooting has started for the big screen biopic Giant, featuring Pierce Brosnan and telling the rags-to-riches story of Sheffield boxing great Naseem Hamed and his legendary coach Brendan Ingle.

Filming is also well underway for a new four-part BBC thriller Reunion, from the makers of the critically acclaimed This is England.

They are just the latest in a long list of movies and TV shows which have been filmed around Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

From smash hit comedy The Full Monty and its recent TV reboot to Doctor Who and classics like Kes and the still-haunting apocalyptic drama Threads, Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster have featured on the big and small screen more often than you may realise.

How many of these films and TV programmes filmed across the region have you seen?

1 . The Regime - various locations Filming took place around Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire during 2023 for a new HBO miniseries called The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, which hit screens in spring 2024. An armoured vehicle is visible here during filming around an old steel cementation furnace in Shalesmoor. Film crews were also seen in Sheffield Botanical Gardens and at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.

2 . Threads - The Moor This chilling 1984 BBC drama showed the catastrophic impact of a nuclear strike on Sheffield, something which seemed all too possible at the time. Among the locations featured were The Moor (pictured), the Nottingham House pub in Broomhill, Sheffield City Hall and the long-since-demolished Tinsley cooling towers.

3 . Reunion - East Bank Road Reunion is a new BBC thriller which is being filmed at locations across Sheffield, including Hell's Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road, pictured, Crookes Cemetery, and Redmires Road, in Lodge Moor. The four-part drama follows a deaf man who is determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison. The cast includes Anne-Marie Duff, best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, and Eddie Marsan, who has appeared in a string of Hollywood films and worked with directors including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams.