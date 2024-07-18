Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene as film crews closed a Sheffield road for the latest work shooting a drama set in the city.

Barncliffe Road was coned off and closed from the junction with St Albans Road, as cameras went into action for the latest work on a BBC film which is due to be shown next year.

Occasionally, men in high vis moved the cones to allow residents to get in or out, past the red signs stating ‘Road Closed’.

The TMK supermarket on the corner of Winchester Road had been converted into a fictional store, with a new sign appearing to have been put in place for the show.

And on the pavement outside, a car could be seen with a seat attached to the roof, to allow for filming.

Lorries carrying filming equipment were also parked along Barncliffe Road, and heavy blackout curtains had been put in place in front of what is usually the entrance to the store.

Members of the crew could be seen going in and out of the shop building.

It is the latest Sheffield location to be used for the drama, called Reunion.

The production is being filmed in the city over a period of several months.

Producers of the thriller say the series marks a milestone when it comes to inclusive storytelling as the majority of cast and many members of the filming crew are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL).

William Mager, the writer and executive producer of Reunion, is deaf and is from Sheffield.

Matthew Gurney leads the cast playing a recently released prisoner. The cast also includes Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff and Eddie Marsan, as well as former Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis.