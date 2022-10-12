If you’re a student in Sheffield, then good news - the steel city is full of fantastic bars and clubs where you can have the night of your lives.

However, according to Tripadvisor, these seven bars and nightclubs are a cut above the rest - they’re also perfect for students.

We’re not including traditional pubs - this list is purely for nightclubs and bars. Furthermore, we’re not including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating of 3/5 or below.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

Revolution

1 Fitzwilliam Street, Broomhall, Sheffield, S1 4JL.

Rating: 4.5/5

Reviewers said: “Went on Saturday night as part of my friend’s birthday, good lively atmosphere and a great time in general!”

“Had a fab night. The staff were friendly, service was speedy and the food was lovely. Loads of drinks to choose from, especially cocktails.”

Mr Wilson’s

99 - 109 West Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EQ.

Rating: 5/5

Reviewers said: “A very well appointed bar with a wide range of reasonably priced cocktails and spirits. The music is not too loud and you can have a conversation without having to shout at your friends or the bar staff.”

“What a hidden gem Mr Wilson’s is. Attentive service, service with a smile and fantastic atmosphere.”

The Leadmill

6 Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewers said: “Love the two rooms playing indie and house music. I’ve seen a few great bands there and many a good night.”

“Been going here on and off for as long as I can remember, still an amazing live music venue. Great beers, great acoustics, even the door staff are nicer these days!”

Sheffield is home to one of the UK’s most iconic independent music venues, The Leadmill, and is famous for giving up and coming bands a start. Its pedigree include the likes of Pulp, Oasis, Coldplay, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, The White Stripes, The Stone Roses... the list goes on. The venue is currently protesting how a new management company is taking over starting next April - but a night out here is not to be missed during your stay.

Corporation

2 Milton Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JU.

Rating: 3.5/5

Reviewers said: “Who doesn’t love Corp? Disgustingly sticky, dark, loud (terrible sound system!) but fabulous. The only place to be for rockers.”

“It’s certainly not for the faint of heart, but its grittiness has its own appeal. Drinks are cheap, music is great and it’s easy to meet new people over there.”

Popworld

2-8 Carver Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4FS.

Rating: 4.5/5

Reviewers said: “Very good. Good music and good entry fee. Good drinks. Wide range. Always clean and very tidy. Would come here again.”

“The best night out in Sheffield, awesome music. Friendly staff, light up dance floor. What more does anybody want!”

Bungalows And Bears

Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GF.

Rating: 3.5/5

Reviewers said: “Such a nice place to come for some not too pricey drinks with your pals! Lots of friendly staff and good music. Highly recommend!!”

“Big and roomy. Good for evening beers.”

The Washington

79 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JP.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewers said: “My favourite bar to visit in town. Always a fantastic atmosphere here and there is a huge seating area outside!!”