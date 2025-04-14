Tai Woffinden: Sheffield speedway star outlines the injuries he suffered in horror crash in Poland
The Tigers racer was injured while riding for his Polish club, Rzeszów, on the Sunday evening March 30, days after he had been at Owlerton for Sheffield Speedway’s public practice session.
The Ekstraliga club said he was airlifted to hospital and put in intensive care and an induced coma.
Now the three time former world champion has described his injuries, and has posted a picture of himself walking with a frame in hospital.
He said: “10 days post coma just doing a few laps!
“Injury list -
“Double compound right femur fracture (pinned and bolted)
“Broken back TH9 plated and screwed to TH8 & TH10
“Right humorous compound fracture
“Dislocated + smashed right elbow
“12 broken ribs + punctured lung
“Left broken shoulderblade
“Dislocated left shoulder
“Wild typing all that out. I think that’s about it.”
In a previous social media post, Tai said: “Turns out my injuries and an induced coma ain’t no joke.
“I’m on the mend, please bear with me for now.
“I just need a little more time to rest.”
His club, Sheffield Tigers, said in a statement today: “Everyone at Sheffield Speedway continues to send Tai and his family our very best wishes and we again thank all of our fans for their continued patience and support.”
The club has been operating rider replacement in his absence and has won their first two fixtures of the season.
Fans chanted his name after the first meeting, a win over Birmingham, in a display of support for Tai, while the rest of the team’s riders posed for a photo in front of a message of support.
