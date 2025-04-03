Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield fans chanted Tai Woffinden’s name tonight to show support for the the injured speedway star.

Tai was seriously injured in a race in Poland at the weekend and airlifted to hospital, with serious injuries, which put him in the intensive care.

He had due to ride for Sheffield tonight in their opening fixture against Birmingham.

After the match ended in a 61-29 victory for Sheffield, the fans showed their support for Tai and his family with a moving chorus of Woffy, Woffinden, to the tune of the Boney M song Daddy Cool.

The Sheffield team posed for a picture with them in the background, and planned to send the picture to Tai’s family.

You can watch the supporters singing in support of Tai here.