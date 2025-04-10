Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield speedway skipper Josh Pickering scored a five ride maximum in Tigers win over King’s Lynn, and viewed the night’s work as ‘job done’

Sheffield beat The Stars 57-33, in their second big win at Owlerton in as many weeks in the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership, and admitted he expected it to have been a closer run meeting.

Pickering scored 15 from his five rides, in his second meeting as Sheffield captain.

He said: “We thought it was going to be a lot closer with King’s Lynn to be honest, but the boys all chipped in and we all put in a great result and come away with a great victory.

Josh Pickering felt it was job done, against King's Lynn. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Pickering himself scored a 15 point maximum from his five rides on the night, and has so far dropped only one point to an opponent, to Michael Jepsen Jensen, against Birmingham last week, a point which which he felt he shouldn't have dropped.

He said: “Things have been going okay. I've only dropped one point from two meetings, so keep that rolling I suppose.

“It's what I come here for. It's a weird one. If you leave here with 14 or 13 or if you have a very bad night and get half a dozen. It's hard to explain I suppose, but I feel like tonight I've just done my job. So I'm satisfied and I'll look back and I will get excited about things, but right now I'm just happy.”

He said he would have been happy to take a ride in heat 15, but had done two of the previous three heats and his bike was under “a bit of stress.”

He said he had already done a rider replacement ride, so felt like it was being fair to share the rides around for heat 15, which saw bothers Chris and Jack Holder win a 5-1 head advantage.

He said: “All the boys put five or six rides on the board, so it was good.”

He praised Jack Holder’s team riding in heat six, which saw Jack and Anders Rowe hold off Czech grand prix rider Jan Kvech.

He said: “Anders is a great little gater, you know, and Jack is an awesome team rider. So they've shepherded the way around and done what had to be done.”

He felt the bottom end of the team were learning, and Leon Flint had ridden well and could have had more points but for a couple of mistakes

He added: “They've just got to continue learning and focus on all the good bits.”