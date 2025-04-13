Tai Woffinden: Injured Sheffield speedway ace makes first comment since serious crash
Three time former world champion Tai had been an induced coma after a crash which saw him airlifted to hospital in Poland, and has been in hospital since.
Today, he posted a picture of himself smiling in his hospital bed with a message to his fans.
He said: “Hey guys, turns out my injuries and an induced coma ain’t no joke.
“Im on the mend, but please bear with me for now. I just need a little more time to rest and gather my thoughts. I’ll update you all later on in the week.”
“Please know how much i appreciate everyone’s love and support from all over the world .”
Tai was due to start the season with Sheffield Tigers again Birmingham at Owlerton earlier this month, but has been ruled out through his injuries
Sheffield speedway have been operating rider replacement in his absence for their first two meetings.
