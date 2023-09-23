Speedway: Tai Woffinden still in pain after surgery, as Robert Lambert stands in for Sheffield play-off clash
Boss Simon Stead gives update on Tai Woffinden ahead of Sheffield's speedway play-off semi-final at Wolves
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield's Tai Woffinden is still in pain after breaking his hand says his team boss, as fellow GP star Robert Lambert prepares to stand in for him on Monday.
Woffinden, who is set to ride ahead of his anticipated return date, for his Polish club Wroclaw's league title decider on Sunday, is set to miss the first leg of the TruPlant Tigers Sports Insure Premiership clash with Wolverhampton in the midlands on Monday.
Lambert is due to guest at number one instead.
Tigers boss Simon Stead told The Star Sheffield would be keeping a close eye on Woffinden.
He said: "We will see how he goes and monitor the meeting closely. He’s very doubtful for Monday. Still in a lot of pain post surgery."
Woffinden broke his hand riding in the British Grand Prix on September 2. And Sheffield suffered another blow last week when Tobiaz Musielak broke his leg rising in Poland
Sheffield have also booked Richard Lawson as a guest for Monday with former Wolves rider Drew Kemp also deputising for Claus Vissing at reserve who continues to struggle with a knee injury.
So far, since Woffinden's injury, Sheffield have used rider replacement on occasions, and twice used Australian grand prix rider Max Fricke as a guest.
Monday's first leg of the play offs is away, with Wolverhampton due to visit Sheffield for the second leg at Owlerton on Thursday evening.
The winners will face Belle Vue or Ipswich in the final, with Ipswich currently with an 18 point lead after their first leg, which took place last Thursday in Suffolk.