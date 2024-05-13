Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield slip to home defeat at league leaders Ipswich in Speedway Premiership

Sheffield slipped to their first home defeat of the season, at the hands of Premiership leaders Ipswich.

The Tru7 Group Tigers went down 46-44 against last season’s runners up, who had the greater strength in depth on the night. It was the first time Ipwich had won at Owlerton for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers needed to win the final heat, heat 15, to save the meeting, but although Tai Woffinden won the heat, his team mate Chris Holder was unable to split Emil Sayfutdinov and Jason Doyle, who took the second and third places, which was enough for Ipswich to secure the win.

Tai Woffinden recorded his highest home score of the season. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Sheffield took a brief early lead when Jack Holder and Kyle Howarth secured a 4-2 over Sayfutdinov and youngster Dan Thompson in heat one, before the visitors won the heat two reserve race 5-1.

Sheffield led again briefly after heat nine, when Chis Holder and Josh Pickering secured a 5-1 heat advantage over Keynan Rew and Jason Doyle, Pickering passing Rew on the last lap, and World Championship leader Doyle unusually failing to score.

But Ipswich pulled ahead after heat 11, with Sayfutdinov, and the impressive looking Thompson beating Woffinden and Tigers guest rider Luke Killeen 4-2, and the Tigers were unable to close the two point gap

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Sheffield’s top order scored highly, Woffinden, recording his biggest home score of the season with 14 from five rides, Ipswich showed the greater strength in depth, particularly at reserve, where Rew scored eight from five riders, compensating for big name stars Doyle and Sayfutinov each failing to make double figures. Tigers were missing their regular reserve, Jason Edwards, who had been injured riding for Redcar at the weekend.

Sheffield remain in third place, having ridden two meetings fewer than leaders Ipswich, or second placed Belle Vue.

The Tru7 Group Tigers are next in action on Thursday (May 16, 7.30pm) when they travel to King’s Lynn.

Sheffield 44: Tai Woffinden 14, Chris Holder 11, Jack Holder 8, Josh Pickering 6+1, Dan Gilkes 3, Kyle Howarth 2+1, Luke Killeen 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich 46: Emil Sayfutdinov 8+1, Jason Doyle 8+1, Keynan Rew 8+1, Dan Thompson 7+1, Adam Ellis 6+1, Ryan Douglas 5+1, Jordan Jenkins 4+2.