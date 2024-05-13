Speedway: Sheffield hit by injury blow ahead of massive Ipswich clash at Owlerton
Sheffield have been hit by a injury blow ahead of their clash with Premiership leaders Ipswich.
With the visitors already having brought in a guest for the clash with last season’s runners-up, having brought in Ryan Douglas as cover for Danny King, the Tigers have now also been forced to bring in a guest.
Jason Edwards has been ruled out for Tru7 Group Tigers, after he was was hurt in a crash at Redcar in the championship at the weekend.
The club said in a statement that Edwards was ‘feeling the effects after crashing heavily whilst racing for Redcar in the Championship at the weekend’.
The injury came just a few days after Edwards had ridden a paid maximum for his championship club against Workington
In his place, they will use 19-year-old Luke Killeen at number six for tonight’s meeting.
Australian born Killeen rides for Oxford in the Championship, winning the title with the team last season.
He is a finalist in the British under 21 championship, and averages 5.27 for the Cheetahs.
