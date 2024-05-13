Speedway: Sheffield hit by injury blow ahead of massive Ipswich clash at Owlerton

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th May 2024
Updated 13th May 2024, 12:52 BST
Sheffield bring in guest for fixture with speedway Premiership leaders Ipswich

Sheffield have been hit by a injury blow ahead of their clash with Premiership leaders Ipswich.

With the visitors already having brought in a guest for the clash with last season’s runners-up, having brought in Ryan Douglas as cover for Danny King, the Tigers have now also been forced to bring in a guest.

Jason Edwards has been ruled out for Tru7 Group Tigers, after he was was hurt in a crash at Redcar in the championship at the weekend.

Sheffield's Jason Edwards was injured riding for Redcar. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldSheffield's Jason Edwards was injured riding for Redcar. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Sheffield's Jason Edwards was injured riding for Redcar. Photo: David Kessen, National World

The club said in a statement that Edwards was ‘feeling the effects after crashing heavily whilst racing for Redcar in the Championship at the weekend’.

The injury came just a few days after Edwards had ridden a paid maximum for his championship club against Workington

In his place, they will use 19-year-old Luke Killeen at number six for tonight’s meeting.

Australian born Killeen rides for Oxford in the Championship, winning the title with the team last season.

He is a finalist in the British under 21 championship, and averages 5.27 for the Cheetahs.

