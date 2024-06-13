Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield select win meeting on testimonial night for long-serving speedway captain

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth has thanked fans who turned out in force for his testimonial at Owlerton.

The Tru7 Group Tigers skipper finally staged his postponed testimonial meeting, with June sunshine replacing the March rain which had preventing it from running on the originally planned date earlier in the year.

On Wednesday night, his Sheffield side beat a Rest of the World Select 48-42, in a contest which was not won until the last heat.

The top four points scorers from the programmed rides were then involved in a ‘Dash for Cash’ heat.

The riders ahead of Kyle Howarth's testimonial. Photo: Charlotte Flanigan | Charlotte Flanigan

Charles Wright spun out in the early stages whilst Ryan Douglas had to settle for third, in a race won by Chris Harris, his fifth win of the night from six races. The only race Harris failed to win was heat 13, which saw him retire with mechanical problems.

‘Bomber’ opted to split the cash with the other three competitors post race.

After the meeting, Kyle said: “I wanted it like a normal racenight at Sheffield because testimonials can be a bit too slow sometimes and people get a bit bored.

“We had 19 races in total and we were done in a couple of hours so I was well happy with that.

“It was a good close meeting that went down to the last heat, we saw some good racing and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves so I can’t ask for much more than that.

“There’s a lot of people to thank; I want to start by thanking the supporters. It was a great turnout, it wouldn’t have been the same without them, so a big thank you to everyone who came and supported me.

“I want to thank each and every one of the boys who gave up their night for me as well. They all did a great job, they put a lot on the line throughout the night and they helped put on some great racing.

“To all the sponsors who donated money to help cover costs, again I couldn’t have done this without you all so thank you.

“I want to thank the promotion at Sheffield Speedway, the staff, the guys at Owlerton Stadium, and the many people who have put so much effort in behind the scenes to get this meeting on.

“It’s been quite a stressful meeting to get organised so I’m kind of glad it’s all over now and we can focus on the rest of the season.”

Sheffield are back in action at Owlerton next Thursday (June 20) against Belle Vue in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership. A slightly later tapes-up time of 8pm has now been confirmed due to England playing in Euro 2024 earlier in the evening.

Sheffield 48: Chris Harris 12, Josh Pickering 11, Charles Wright 9, Kyle Howarth 5, Jason Edwards 5, Dan Gilkes 3+1, Connor Mountain 3+1, Luke Harrison (No8) 0.