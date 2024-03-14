Sheffield speedway: Disappointment as Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial postponed due to weather
Sheffield speedway captain Kyle Howarth says he is 'gutted', after his testimonial, planned for tonight (March 14), was postponed.
The meeting, which was to see a line up including world number two Freddie Lindgren take part in a Sheffield Tigers v Rest of the World match, was scheduled to take place this evening at Owlerton.
But it will now take place later in the year with a waterlogged track forcing the postponement.
Track staff have spent extra time trying to get the Owlerton track ready for the opener but the Sheffield skipper has made the decision to push the fixture back following heavy downpours throughout Wednesday.
He said: “The track has taken so much rain, especially on Wednesday, and the last thing I wanted was to run the meeting and someone get hurt before the season has started.
“Obviously I’m gutted that the weather has beaten us after so much hard work has been put in behind the scenes to put my meeting on - thanks again to everyone who has done their bit to help me.
“We are working hard to find a new date and we will announce something as soon as we can.”
It means Sheffield’s first home fixture will now be on Thursday, March 28 (7.30pm) when they host Oxford.
Before that though, they travel to Sandy Lane to face the Spires next Thursday (March 21) before an away fixture at Birmingham on Monday, March 25.
