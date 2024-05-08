Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a massive night for Sheffield sport last October, when Sheffield Tigers won their first ever speedway Premiership title.

But the seeds of that win had been sewn over the previous few months, as the Tigers ensured there place in the play offs, before winning thorough to the final, which saw them achieve a famous win over Ipswich at Owlerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have put together a quiz to test how well you remember that season - which asks you to name all the riders, including guests, that represented the Tigers over the entire premiership season.

Can you name them all? There is a clue by the name to show their nationality, be that the UK, Australia, Poland, France or Denmark.