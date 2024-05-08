Speedway: How well to you remember Sheffield Tigers' Premiership winning season? Find out in our quiz
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was a massive night for Sheffield sport last October, when Sheffield Tigers won their first ever speedway Premiership title.
But the seeds of that win had been sewn over the previous few months, as the Tigers ensured there place in the play offs, before winning thorough to the final, which saw them achieve a famous win over Ipswich at Owlerton.
We have put together a quiz to test how well you remember that season - which asks you to name all the riders, including guests, that represented the Tigers over the entire premiership season.
Can you name them all? There is a clue by the name to show their nationality, be that the UK, Australia, Poland, France or Denmark.
Have a go and find out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.