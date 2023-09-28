News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
CPS explain why cop was not prosecuted for 'relationship' with a child

Speedway: Sheffield's premiership play off against Wolves 'not over' warns former world champ Chris Holder

Former world champion Chris Holder warns Sheffield Tigers play off semi final against Wolves is not over

By David Kessen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former world champion Chris Holder is warning Sheffield's play-off semi final against Wolves is not over, despite a first leg lead.

The TruPlant Tigers put themselves in a strong position with a 50-40 win in the away leg at Monmore Green on Monday, and are due to ride the second leg tonight (Thursday September 28) at Owlerton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the 2012 world champion, who joined the Tigers midway before the signings deadline, said: “To finish in front by ten on Monday was great – but they could quite easily come to us and do exactly the same thing. So it’s definitely not over and we have to go into it like it’s any other match.

Most Popular

“We want to get off to a good start in the first few and then hopefully keep the ball rolling after that. We will be going for the win, we won’t be going out there trying to protect anything, we will be trying to put as many points on the board as we can.

“We definitely can’t be complacent because Wolves are a solid team all the way through. But hopefully our home comforts will help us get into them early; we’ve put ourselves in as good a position as we could’ve done – so now it’s up to us boys to go out there and finish it off.”

Sheffield v Wolves Teams:

Sheffield: Robert Lambert, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Richard Lawson, Connor Mountain, Jason Edwards.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

Related topics:WolvesPremiershipSheffield