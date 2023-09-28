Former world champion Chris Holder warns Sheffield Tigers play off semi final against Wolves is not over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former world champion Chris Holder is warning Sheffield's play-off semi final against Wolves is not over, despite a first leg lead.

The TruPlant Tigers put themselves in a strong position with a 50-40 win in the away leg at Monmore Green on Monday, and are due to ride the second leg tonight (Thursday September 28) at Owlerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 2012 world champion, who joined the Tigers midway before the signings deadline, said: “To finish in front by ten on Monday was great – but they could quite easily come to us and do exactly the same thing. So it’s definitely not over and we have to go into it like it’s any other match.

“We want to get off to a good start in the first few and then hopefully keep the ball rolling after that. We will be going for the win, we won’t be going out there trying to protect anything, we will be trying to put as many points on the board as we can.

“We definitely can’t be complacent because Wolves are a solid team all the way through. But hopefully our home comforts will help us get into them early; we’ve put ourselves in as good a position as we could’ve done – so now it’s up to us boys to go out there and finish it off.”

Sheffield v Wolves Teams:

Sheffield: Robert Lambert, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Richard Lawson, Connor Mountain, Jason Edwards.