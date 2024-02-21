News you can trust since 1887
Speedway: Erik Riss named as sixth 'Rest of World' rider for Kyle Howarth testimonial at Owlerton, Sheffield

Kyle Howarth has named the sixth 'rest of the world' rider taking part in his testimonial at Sheffield on March 14
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:14 GMT
Another international star has been added to the line up for Sheffield speedway skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial next month.

German international Erik Riss has been confirmed as the sixth member of a Rest of the World team which will ride against the Tigers for the at the meeting at Owlerton on March 14.

Riss is well known in Sheffield as the winner of the last Championship Riders individual tournament to be held at Owlerton, raising the trophy his bright white kevlars in 2019, in what was the last season before Sheffield stepped up to the Premiership.

Speedway: Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth, pictured, has confirmed Erik Riss as the sixth 'rest of the world' rider for his testimonial at Owlerton. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldSpeedway: Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth, pictured, has confirmed Erik Riss as the sixth 'rest of the world' rider for his testimonial at Owlerton. Picture: David Kessen, National World
Speedway: Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth, pictured, has confirmed Erik Riss as the sixth 'rest of the world' rider for his testimonial at Owlerton. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The two-time World Long Track Champion joins world number three Freddie Lindgren, former Tiger Tobiasz Musielak, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Rory Schlein and Simon Lambert on the Rest of the World side.

The 28-year-old German is currently without a team spot in the UK for the 2024 season, and Howarth hopes Riss will be able to remind other promoters what he’s capable of.

“Erik suffered last season with injury and illness and is looking to find his way back in the sport,” Howarth said.

“He is as fast and stylish as anyone on his day and we have had some great battles over the past few years.

“I would like nothing more than seeing him back to his best really soon.

“He’s a top bloke and I’m pleased he has agreed to do my meeting.”

Sponsorship packages for the event remain available - for more details e-mail [email protected] or search ‘Kyle Howarth Racing’ on Facebook.

