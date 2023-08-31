Sheffield's changed line-up secured their Sports Insure Speedway Premiership place with a 57-33 win over King's Lynn at Owlerton.

With former World Champion Chris Holder, new reserve Claus Vissing, and the injured Dan Gilkes' replacement at rising star, Jason Edwards, in the team, the home side won the meeting and the aggregate point to gain the three points they needed for the top four finish.

Chris Holder hit the ground running in his first meeting for this new club, winning three of his four races on the way to 10 points, linking up well with fellow Australian Josh Pickering.

Josh Pickering top scored for Sheffield Tigers as they beat King's Lynn to secure their play-offs spot. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Danish rider Vissing had a tougher evening, dropping points in his first race after leading for most of the heat, before faltering on the last lap with what looked like mechanical issues. That was in heat two, and he scored two points, paid three, on the night.

Meanwhile, Edwards recorded his first heat win in a Sheffield race jacket, finishing first ahead of teammate and skipper Kyle Howarth in a heat eight 5-1 heat advantage for the Tigers.

With all the Tigers' top five scoring highly over the meeting, Pickering and Howarth were handed the team's heat 15 places, with Pickering winning the race ahead of the visitors' British grand prix star, Robert Lambert. That took Pickering to 12 points, paid 13, topping the scoring for the home side.

Tobiasz Musielak scored a paid maximum from his four rides.

The victory put Tigers level on points with second placed Wolverhampton, having ridden one more meeting than the West Midlands side. Wolverhampton's meeting at Peterborough, which was also scheduled for the same night, was postponed.

Tigers are due to meet Wolverhampton for their last home league fixture before the play-offs, at Owlerton on September 4, and both sides still have a scheduled away meeting with Peterborough.

Sheffield 57: Josh Pickering 12 (1), Tobiasz Musielak 10(2), Kyle Howarth 10(1), Chris Holder 10, Tai Woffinden 9, Jason Edwards 4, Claus Vissing 2(1).

Kings Lyn 33: Robert Lambert 13, Simon Lambert 10, Richie Worrall 5, Connor Mountain 2(2), Anders Rowe 2(1), Michael Palm Toft 1(1), Thomas Jorgensen R/R.