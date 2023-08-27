Sheffield boss Simon Stead says he is proud how his side responded to refereeing decisions during Saturday’s 47-42 win at Leicester.

The Tru Plant Tigers looked to be in a good position whilst four points up during Heat 11. But when guest number one Ryan Douglas was disqualified for being deemed the primary cause of the stoppage whilst new signing Jason Edwards was leading, the called re-run threw up the inevitable 5-1 for the hosts.

And in the next race, Lewis Kerr was judged to have been the reason home reserve Drew Kemp came down on the last lap - and with Josh Pickering suffering mechanical gremlins on the start line, Leicester were handed a 5-0.

But the Tigers responded with three straight advantages to claim all three points at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena.

Simon Stead was ‘proud’ after Sheffield Tigers win at Leicester Lions, and explained the withdrawal during the meeting of skipper Kyle Howarth, pictured. Picture: Sheffield Kessen, National World

“We knew the importance of it,” Stead said. “We knew we needed to get something out of this meeting; we obviously had a really strong result against these in the first leg but we wanted to come here and get three points, not one point.”

He also revealed skipper Kyle Howarth had suffered mechanical problems, which for the reason for his withdrawal.

Stead said: “We got our heads down and there was dedication, hunger and everybody showed what they needed to do. I know Kyle (Howarth) had an awful night with two blown engines, borrowed machinery and then being withdrawn, but you just can’t do anything about circumstances like that.

“The rest of the boys really stepped in once again and did a great job and Jason was absolutely superb and showed exactly why we’ve signed him. We were dealt a couple of blows in a couple of heats and I felt those decisions could’ve gone either way.”

“We’ve come out the back end of decisions which really could’ve hurt us; Jason was ahead in Heat 11 when Dougy (Douglas) was excluded and the race re-run in which they then got a 5-1.

“Then Lewi (Kerr) steaming under Drew (Kemp), I don’t think there was any contact so that could’ve gone either way as well. So I thought we were unlucky in those but to come back and finish the way we did I thought was superb. Overall it was a really solid display and I’m proud of the team.”

The Tru Plant Tigers’ busy schedule continues with a Bank Holiday Monday (August 28, 8pm) trip to Wolverhampton.

Leicester 42: Max Fricke 14, Richard Lawson 7+1, Jake Allen 6+2, Richie Worrall 6+1, Drew Kemp 6+1, Justin Sedgmen 3+1, Craig Cook 0.