And the TruPlant Tigers also clinched the aggregate bonus point, with Tai Woffinden and the returning Tobiasz Musielak taking second and third places in a superheat at the end of the meeting behind Ryan Douglas.

And that bonus point was enough to put Sheffield back into the play-off positions, in fourth, level on points with Leicester Lions, who lost 51-39 at Ipswich. Ipswich remain two points clear of Sheffield, in third, having ridden four more meetings. Sheffield go to Leicester on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musielak was back in the line up at number one after missing the defeat at Peterborough, and showed just how much he was missed with a paid maximum from his five programmed rides before the superheat.

Tobiasz Musielak, returning to the Sheffield Tigers line up after injury, scored a paid maximum from his five scheduled heats as Tigers beat Wolverhampton 50-40. Picture: David Kessen, National World

With Adam Ellis out injured, it was a busy night for Tigers reserve Lewis Kerr, who took two of the former British champion’s rides as Tigers operated rider replacement, as well as an extra ride in a reserve switch, scoring six points and two bonus points from seven rides.

Tigers showed some great team riding over the evening. In heat seven, Woffinden watched Kerr’s back for much of the race, before passing him late on to win the heat as the home side recorded the first 5-1 heat advantage of the night.

Then in heat eight, skipper Kyle Howarth worked closely with 16-year-old Ashton Boughen, who was making his senior debut, as Boughen notched second place behind Cardiff grand prix wildcard Steve Worrall, Howard finishing third in a 3-3 drawn heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton put themselves in with a good chance of winning the bonus point after tactical substitute Ryan Douglas, their top scorer on the night, and Rory Schlein secured a 5-1 heat advantage over Josh Pickering and Lewis Kerr in heat 14.

But Woffinden and Musielak responded by winning 5-1 for the Tigers in heat 15 against Schlein and Douglas, levelling the aggregate to set up the superheat decider.

Sheffield 50: Tobiasz Muielak 13 (2), Tai Woffinden 12, Josh Pickering 10, Kyle Howarth 7(2), Lewis Kerr 6 (2), Ashton Boughen 2, Adam Ellis R/R