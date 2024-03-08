Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Palm Toft is the latest name to be announced for a 'Rest of the World' speedway side lining up at Owlerton next week.

He will be part of the team which will ride against the Sheffield Tigers at Owlerton in what is Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial meeting on Thursday, March 14, (7.30pm).

The Dane is back with King’s Lynn in this year’s Sports Insure Premiership but will also ride alongside Howarth in the Cab Direct Championship.

Said Howarth: “Tofty can be a real tough competitor and we’ve seen him have his moments at Sheffield in the past.

“I know he had a rough time of it last season with a few injuries so he’s really looking forward to getting a meeting in before the league stuff starts.

“I think we’ll go well together at Scunthorpe and he’ll fit into the Rest of the World side nicely next Thursday.”

The line up facing Sheffield also includes world number two Freddy Lindgren, and former Tigers star Tobiasz Musielak