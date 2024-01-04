A fifth rider has been announced for the joint Sheffield and Scunthorpe 2024 National Development League line-up

Sheffield and Scunthorpe's joint National Development League speedway team has announced a fifth rider.

The two clubs are fielding a joint team in the third tier competition, which will race half its meetings at Owlerton, and half at Scunthorpe's Eddie Wright Raceway.

It is managed by Simon Lambert, who has ridden for both Sheffield and Scunthorpe during his career.

Owlerton Stadium

The team will operate under the name of Sheffield Prowlers when they race in Sheffield, and as Scunthorpe Stags when they race in Sconthorpe, in what is the third tier of British speedway, and designed to help develop young riders.

Today they have announced former Leicester rider Mickie Simpson will join the four riders who have already been named, Nathan Ablitt, Luke Harrison, and brothers Ace and Stene Pijper.

Simpson rode for Leicester for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 – and won the National League with Lion Cubs in the latter season – before joining the Edinburgh Academy in 2023.

Scunthorpe promoter Rob Godfrey revealed: “Mickie Simpson became a target the moment that Simon Lambert became involved in the management of the side.

“Simon was helping out Mickie towards the end of last season, because they both come from the same part of the world.

“It’s a no-brainer really, since Mickie is a good young talent and by having him in the side, Simon can help him more directly.

“Mickie is another good addition for the Scunthorpe and Sheffield side. He’s ridden at National League level for three years and has been making progress over that time.