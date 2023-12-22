Speedway: Four riders named for joint Sheffield / Scunthorpe National League team next season
The first four riders have been named for a joint Sheffield / Scunthorpe National Development League speedway team
Four riders have been named for the joint Sheffield / Scunthorpe National League speedway line up in 2024.
Sheffield and Scunthorpe are planning a joint team in the National Development League next season, made up of young, up and coming riders.
It has been confirmed that 19-year-old Nathan Ablitt and 16-year-old Luke Harrison will be heat-leaders for the third-tier side which will be called the Scunthorpe Stags when they race at the Eddie Wright Raceway and the Sheffield Prowlers when they race at Owlerton.
A total of three meetings are expected to be raced by the team in Sheffield.
In addition, teenage brothers Ace (age 17) and Stene Pijper (turns 15 on April 15 next year) will also race for the Stags / Prowlers.
Ace Pijper guested one one occasion for the Tigers at number seven in a meeting against Leicester at Owlerton in the Premiership last season.
Scunthorpe Scorpions’ skipper Simon Lambert will manage the team.
He said said: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I wanted to stay involved in speedway when my riding days finally do come to an end.
“Rob Godfrey (Scunthorpe promoter) was well aware of that, so when the National League team came about, he volunteered me and put name forward.
“Before I knew where I was, my name had been announced by Rob and then I found all these young riders wanting to speak to me!
“But, seriously, the timing was really good, because that day, I went up to a fans’ forum at Glasgow and within no time at all, I’d arranged for both Ace and Stene Pijper to ride for the Stags/Prowlers side.
“Both have been around speedway bikes for their whole lives, and their dad Theo Pijper has so much experience of riding the sport.
“Ace comes in on a completely bargain of an average (5.81), considering he was riding in the Championship for Glasgow all last season. He picked up a few injuries over the season, but that’s going to happen while he’s learning his trade. I know I can help iron out a few creases and he can come on a bundle.
“As for Stene, there’s going to be a few rough edges, because he will only be 15 and we will be his very first team, but no’s absolutely no pressure on him, as there isn’t on any of the lads.”
Lambert says he won’t be putting any pressure on the seven riders who will represent Scunthorpe/Sheffield in the NL in 2024.
He added: “There’s coming to be times when our riders make a mistake and come off and let points slip through their fingers, but that’s okay – it’s all part of the learning process. As long as the riders give it their all each time over four laps and enjoy their speedway, that’s all I will be asking for.
“I think the fans are going to love our team – it’s going to be so exciting and entertaining to watch.”