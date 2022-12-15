The rider said on social media today: “Was there ever any doubt? See you in the new year.”The French born Brit has already clocked up over 320 league points for the South Yorkshire side and is a popular team member on the terraces.Co-promoter Damien Bates is thrilled to have Ellis back on board and admits he was always a pivotal part of his winter team building.“When we signed Adam back in 2021 we always thought he’d be here for a while if everything went to plan,” Bates said.“He was absolutely fantastic for us in his first season and even though a few things didn’t go his way this year, he was still regularly among the big points.“Adam is a proven heat-leader in the Premiership now and he’ll chip in with plenty of points once again in 2023 I’m sure.”It means the Tru Plant Tigers are now complete as they aim to go one better next season and lift the Premiership trophy.The club will be represented by Jack Holder, Tobiasz Musielak, Adam Ellis, David Bellego, Kyle Howarth, Lewis Kerr and Dan Gilkes.Said Bates: “For me, we were the best team in the league over the course of last season.“When that’s the case, you know you don’t need to make too many changes.“Of course I’m going to sound biased, but I think we’ve put together another really strong team that’s going to be right up there next year.”