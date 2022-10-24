In a meeting which started late because of the wet track conditions following days of rain in Sheffield, Tigers led from the second heat, against an Ipswich side which did not record a heat advantage until the final heat of the evening, finally ending up 54-36 winners.

It means Tigers top the table, but have already lost the Grand Final against Belle Vue, although they still have the chance to take silverware if they can beat Kings Lynn in the still to be arranged league cup final second leg, in which they lead from the first leg.

Sheffield beat Ipswich and confirmed Jack Holder will return to ride for the Tigers in 2023

Connor Mountain and Sam Masters, guesting in place of Tobiasz Musielak, topped the scoring for Sheffield on the night, with 11 points each, Mountain paid 12 from six rides, and close to former world champion Jason Doyle in heat five.

At the end of the night’s racing, the Tigers announced grand prix star Jack Holder would be back in the club’s line up for next season, with the Australian rider telling the crowd he was looking forward to riding for the Tigers again in 2023.

Sheffield: Connor Mountain 11 (2), Sam Masters (guest) 11, Jack Holder 10 (1), Adam Ellis 9 (3), Lewis Kerr 8 (1), Justin Sedgmen 5. Rider replacement for Kyle Howarth.