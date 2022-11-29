The 32-year-old joined the club in August having being released by hometown club King’s Lynn and made an instant impact in South Yorkshire.

Kerr scored 98, plus 12 bonus points, from 14 appearances as he helped the Tru Plant Tigers to Premiership League Cup Gold and a Grand Final finish. And co-promoter at Owlerton, Damien Bates, says it was a no brainer to include the Norfolk born racer in their 2023 line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewi was brilliant from day one of joining Sheffield,” Bates said. “When King’s Lynn let him go, we felt he could come in and strengthen our team at the time and he definitely did that. He had some excellent meetings on our way to the Play-Off Final and it was great to see him get himself going again after a tough year up until he came to us.

Lewis Kerr is the latest rider to secure his return to Sheffield Tiges for 2023.Picture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN

“I still think he’s got a lot to offer the sport and he’ll be another key rider for us next season. So far so good with our team building and I think the supporters will be happy as well with Lewi being the third rider back from last year’s team.”