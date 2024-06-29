Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Ciampini has signed up for his third season in orange, in a fresh, one-year deal.

The Canadian was the fourth top points scorer in the side that won all three 2023-24 domestic trophies.

He is the sixth import from last season's squad to be declared as a returnee.

The 33-year-old alternate captain was +15 in the plus-minus stakes in the regular EIHL season.

He scored in the Play Off final and another of his personal highlights came in March's League title-winning 7-3 win over Guildford Flames, when he scored one goal and four assists. Ciampini also scored five points in a game against Glasgow Clan in February.

He explained: "The question in my head was: 'Why wouldn’t I want to come back?'

"Once Aaron Fox (coach) explained his plan to bring a big core group of the guys back to defend thew titles we had won I was on board

“The hockey environment Aaron has built here is outstanding but also from a family point of view myself and Christina consider Sheffield as our second home now.

Daniel Ciampini, left, with two other returning imports Colton Saucerman and Kevin Tansey. | Dean Woolley

"We both appreciate the support we have had from everyone in the city over the last two years.

“I’m excited at what Aaron is once again building here, I’m in summer training and can’t wait to get started again, especially with the Champions League games at the beginning of the season."

Fox pointed out the forward had finished in the top 10 in league scoring "whilst being a leader on and off the ice.

“Daniel’s a top penalty kill guy for us as well and his hockey IQ really sets him apart.

“Champ was a core piece we identified from back in the 22-23 season and returned with a bad taste in his mouth last year, only caring about winning, something he helped us achieve with the Grand Slam.