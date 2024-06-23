Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veteran ice hockey figure Ron Shudra says his youngest son's appetite for ice hockey mirrors that of his older brother - and his own.

Shudra is beyond proud that eldest lad Cole will be joined into the Steelers' network by Tate, six years his junior.

The 19-year-old has been awarded a 'two-way' contract with the Steelers and NIHL sister side Sheffield Steeldogs.

Ron, who played 626 times for Steelers and remains the most popular player in the club's history, says Tate has work to do, but will be prepared to put that effort in.

Tate's strengths are his: "Speed and quick footwork, hiding where he’s shooting the puck from, his puck handling on the rush and in tight situations, and his positioning off the puck looking for gaps and seams" 'Rocket' Ron said.

In comparison, 6ft 2ins Great Britain player Cole: "Plays a heavier game, more physical, powerful and direct, being able to play both forward and defence.

"Tate, being lighter is more on his toes, is shiftier in his movement."

Ron, aged 56, said that the younger sibling trains hard throughout the Summer and aims to improve his hockey IQ.

"He is working on reading the play to help break coverage, finding the right passes at the right times, aggression as in hunting for pucks and attacking not reacting, initiating the body contact in the corners to help separate players from pucks."

The Dad added: "Cole battled hard through the ranks, did the dirty work and then took his chance with both hands last year with the Steelers, helping them have a most incredible year.

“Tate’s journey is following the same route.

"He dropped down the leagues to gain valuable ice time and made the jump to the Dogs last year. He must have impressed for them to bring him back and sign him to a two-way deal with the Steelers.

“Like Cole, Tate has an incredible work ethic and will do whatever he has to, to make the professional game.

"He is so determined and wants to be the best player he can be, I’m sure having his big brother in the Steelers' team gives him added incentive to one day join him in that uniform.

“I love how both of the boys have come through the ranks in Sheffield.

"They have had to go away to help develop their game but they are here to continue their young careers with the Dogs and Steelers."