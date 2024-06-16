Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fan favourite Colton Saucerman will return to spice up Sheffield Steelers' defence for a second year running.

The American skater, whose social media tag is 'HotSauce,' was confirmed today as a re-signed player with the treble winners.

The club's top penalty-minute server's decision to return was influenced by the desire to defend the EIHL League, Play Off and Challenge Cup trophies, while also competing on the European stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colton Saucerman clears the puck at Cardiff | Other

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had such a special season and special group of players, it is very rare for a group to get on so well as we all did last year" he said.

"Every player had the same buy-in from day one, so special to do what we did with that group, the culture, the brotherhood was incredible. The hardest thing to do in sport is to repeat, but that is the challenge, to test ourselves against the best.

"We know other teams will improve and that there will be a target on our backs. Everyone will be gunning for us. In the end I had to come back so we could decide and defend our titles"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colton Saucerman celebrates at Coventry | Other

The skater said he was excited about the CHL challenge: "It's a great achievement for our club to be a part of that competition and for the city to host these huge games.

"The Champions League was a draw for me, it's exciting to play against these European sides and I can't wait for the test they will provide."

Coach Aaron Fox said the Power Play asset had been +22 in the plus-minus statistics, demonstrating that he could “match him up against anyone in the league.”

"He is a great competitor and is willing to stick up for his teammates when needed" he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colton Saucerman championship winner. Pic Dean Woolley | Dean Woolley

Saucerman, aged 32, from Colorado Springs, was behind only Mitchell Balmas, Patrick Watling, and Daniel Ciampini in the number of assists, in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Evan Mosey who left Steelers in the Summer before the Grand Slam season, has signed on again for Cardiff Devils. The utility player said it had been a frustrating year last term in Wales because "one team was so dominant."