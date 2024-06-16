Sheffield Steelers: Fan favourite Colton Saucerman re-signs with treble winners to defend trophies
The American skater, whose social media tag is 'HotSauce,' was confirmed today as a re-signed player with the treble winners.
The club's top penalty-minute server's decision to return was influenced by the desire to defend the EIHL League, Play Off and Challenge Cup trophies, while also competing on the European stage.
"We had such a special season and special group of players, it is very rare for a group to get on so well as we all did last year" he said.
"Every player had the same buy-in from day one, so special to do what we did with that group, the culture, the brotherhood was incredible. The hardest thing to do in sport is to repeat, but that is the challenge, to test ourselves against the best.
"We know other teams will improve and that there will be a target on our backs. Everyone will be gunning for us. In the end I had to come back so we could decide and defend our titles"
The skater said he was excited about the CHL challenge: "It's a great achievement for our club to be a part of that competition and for the city to host these huge games.
"The Champions League was a draw for me, it's exciting to play against these European sides and I can't wait for the test they will provide."
Coach Aaron Fox said the Power Play asset had been +22 in the plus-minus statistics, demonstrating that he could “match him up against anyone in the league.”
"He is a great competitor and is willing to stick up for his teammates when needed" he said.
Saucerman, aged 32, from Colorado Springs, was behind only Mitchell Balmas, Patrick Watling, and Daniel Ciampini in the number of assists, in 2023-24.
Meanwhile, Evan Mosey who left Steelers in the Summer before the Grand Slam season, has signed on again for Cardiff Devils. The utility player said it had been a frustrating year last term in Wales because "one team was so dominant."
He said "hats off" to Sheffield, though, adding they deserved the three trophies. Steelers had set the standard for other teams, who now had to catch up, he added.
