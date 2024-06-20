Finn can only get better: Mikko Juusola returns to defend Sheffield Steelers' treble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scoring the game-winning goal in the Play Off final - cementing a Grand Slam for your team - was a defining moment in the UK career of Mikko Juusola.

The 26-year-old forward was today confirmed as a returning asset for the EIHL side in which he has played 70 times.

And the fact all other teams in the Elite League will have it in for them makes a return even more enticing.

“Winning games is always fun and we just kept winning, first games and then trophies" said Juusola, who was fifth top points scorer for the champions in 2023-4.

"That first win against Guildford Flames in the Cup Final was incredible, to do it at home in front of our crazy fans was maybe the most special moment.

“The Final Four play offs was cool, having nine other teams wanting you to lose and all their fans against you was fun, our fans are the best and I think they prefer it that way, I certainly do. I like it.”

The decision to return was made even easier, given the club's appearance in the Champions Hockey League.

“That is an added bonus in coming back, to play against these huge clubs. I can’t wait to see how we get on, I think we will surprise a few people” said the 75-Liiga game player who was second only to Kevin Tansey in Steelers' regular season plus-minus stats (+33.)

“It was the easiest decision to come back, I didn’t have to think twice."

Coach Aaron Fox commented “Mikko was a very important piece of the puzzle last season.

“He came in and made a huge first impression from the first time he stepped on the ice. The pace he played with and the ability to fit in anywhere in our top nine was huge in our group.

“Mikko’s speed is elite and his wall play makes him very hard to defend, especially on the cycle. He’s a very reliable player defensively and was good on the PK. It’s great to be able to keep him in orange and expect him to build off last season’s numbers”.