More Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Championship rivals on look out for new boss as legend departs

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Championship has seen another managerial casualty just before the turn of the year

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will come up against another new manager later this season after Wayne Rooney became the division’s latest casualty.

The 39-year-old was appointed in May and leaves with the club sat bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points from safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He started the season with a hammering at Hillsborough as Wednesday ran out 4-0 winners and his last game at the helm came on Sunday, when Argyle were beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Oxford.

In a statement on the Plymouth website, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

Record revenue, P&S and 'note 23' mystery - Sheffield Wednesday 2023/24 accounts in plain English

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United transfer move for former £7m Chris Wilder target whose goals downed Wednesday

In-form Sheffield Wednesday attacker pleased with goal tally but makes Preston North End admission

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Following Rooney’s departure, first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will be in charge for Plymouth’s New Year’s Day clash against Bristol City.

A statement on the club website read: “Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

"Outstanding" Andre Brooks' perfect Sheffield United reaction could be coming-of-age moment with rival missing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every word Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said on transfer communication breakdown with Dejphon Chansiri

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our latest fan gallery from West Bromwich Albion draw

“Departing the club with Rooney will be assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland.

“First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as goalkeeping coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first-team management staff in due course.”

Wednesday aren’t due to play Plymouth again until March, while United take on the Pilgrims in April.

Related topics:Wayne RooneyChampionshipPlymouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice