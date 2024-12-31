Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Championship has seen another managerial casualty just before the turn of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will come up against another new manager later this season after Wayne Rooney became the division’s latest casualty.

The 39-year-old was appointed in May and leaves with the club sat bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started the season with a hammering at Hillsborough as Wednesday ran out 4-0 winners and his last game at the helm came on Sunday, when Argyle were beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Oxford.

In a statement on the Plymouth website, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Following Rooney’s departure, first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will be in charge for Plymouth’s New Year’s Day clash against Bristol City.

A statement on the club website read: “Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Departing the club with Rooney will be assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland.

“First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as goalkeeping coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first-team management staff in due course.”

Wednesday aren’t due to play Plymouth again until March, while United take on the Pilgrims in April.