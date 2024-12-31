Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s most recent accounts were published over the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday’s accounts for the period running from July 1 2023 to June 30 2024 have been published to Companies House, offering a view into the finances of the club for what is effectively the 2023/24 season that saw Danny Röhl and his players stage a dramatic final day survival act.

As ever, the accounts have sparked conversation within the fanbase. The headline figures are that the club increased its revenue to £26.3m - a steep rise of 26% - while day-to-day losses also rose to £8.9m per year at a rise of 21%. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has continued to fund the club to the personal cost of around £10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what’s the overview?

Accounts can make for overwhelming reading for the uninitiated - The Star included. So we asked Kieran Maguire, football finance expert and co-host of the Price of Football podcast, to cast his eye over the numbers and offer his view on the health of the accounts - and what they say about where Wednesday are going forward.

KM: “The positives are that these are record revenues in the history of Sheffield Wednesday. I went back through the history books and the revenue beats anything they achieved in the Premier League days so that is certainly a positive. Getting promoted was a big deal in terms of the concentration of money in the TV deal - 80% of that goes to the clubs now, so that was a benefit for Wednesday. Wages went up a lot, but at the same time they were reasonably well controlled.

“On average, clubs in the Championship pay out 100 per cent or more of their revenue to wages. At 83% Wednesday have got that under control, though they may struggle to replicate that in 24/25 with the players who have come in. I don't expect a huge uptick in terms of the money coming into the club unless they can get on a bit of a roll and challenge for the play-offs where you would expect to see a surge in matchday revenue.

“The concern would be that Wednesday lost around £10m last season. But that is low by Championship standards - it's a crazy division. Banks don't tend to loan to football clubs so they are usually completely dependent on the owner. Chansiri put a lot of money into the club and had done in their fallow years. The fear of course comes with one or two of his public declarations, which have been confusing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club did well last season with a modest budget, they were the club with the least investment in transfer fees (some Championship clubs are yet to release their 23/24 accounts). All of those are salient points and last season is one they should be reasonably proud of. Where it leaves them moving forwards is completely in the hands of the owner.

“They've racked up losses of around £150m under Chansiri which sounds a lot, but Brighton did the same under Tony Bloom when they were in the Championship, Bristol City have done the same under Steve Landsdown, Derby County did the same under Mel Morris. Losing a nine-figure sum while battling in the Championship is far from unusual. Even clubs that you would see as a wee bit smaller than Sheffield Wednesday in terms of fan base, maybe Preston and Millwall, they are racking up £10m and £20m losses as well. It's an absolutely crazy business.”

Where does it leave Wednesday on Profit & Sustainability? What about the losses?

Sheffield Wednesday have a troubled history with Profit and Sustainability rules of course - we won’t jump back into that sorry episode again here. But Maguire sees no cause for concern on that point given the reduced spending of recent years - Wednesday are operating well within the limit.

KM: “They're fine on P&S, absolutely no trouble whatsoever. Clubs can lose up to £39m over the course of three seasons and I don't see any issue at all there. The trouble with PSR is that people look at it and say 'Oh, we can spend X amount then' - but it still means you're being subsidised. It's like having a credit card with a £39m limit, you're still buying on credit. It's a limit not a target!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of the underlying losses, compared to when Wednesday were previously in the Championship, this figure is a positive. It also reflects that Chansiri got his fingers burnt and is going about things a little differently. There's more sanity in these numbers. At boardroom level they would appear to be slightly more organised than perhaps they have been historically.

“Compared to when Wednesday were previously in the Championship, this figure is a positive. It also reflects that Chansiri got his fingers burnt and is going about things a little differently. There's more sanity in these numbers. At boardroom level they would appear to be slightly more organised than perhaps they have ben historically.”

What about this ‘going concern’ wording?

Page 10 of the accounts details a ‘going concern’ including a net liability of £81,915,000 owed to Chansiri. It’s been described as a debt in wording only given his commitment to continue bearing the burden of running the club on a financial basis - and despite one or two statements from the man himself to the contrary, there has been of yet no material evidence to suggest that won’t be the case.

Though the wording can change from account to account, the ‘going concern’ section has been included by auditors as a matter of routine in recent years and is common across many football clubs in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KM: “It might read as a bit scary but it's standard wording for any club which is losing money - of which there are plenty. Technically the club is insolvent but I don't like using that phrase as in the true sense insolvency is an inability to pay your bills as they are due - there's no major evidence of that becoming a situation similar to the one at Reading for example.

“He's putting in the money to pay the wages each month, there's no indication that he's not going to continue doing that. He has threatened to withdraw funds in the past of course, but the reality is that he keeps on putting the money in. The going concern effectively means that without the support of the owner the club is bust, but you can say that with regards to clubs up and down the Championship, the EFL and indeed the Premier League.”

What about the on-field stuff?

Wednesday do not split their playing wages out from staff wages in their accounts which gives an unclear view of playing staff expenditure, but in terms of transfer fees they were among the more modest spenders in the division heading into the Championship on the back of promotion - at £1.6m.

It’s important to remember the dates these accounts cover - so that will include transfer fees spent on the likes of Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama, Pol Valentin and Yan Valery, but not Ike Ugbo and Olaf Kobacki. Any loan fees spent on the likes of James Beadle, Ian Poveda, Kristian Pederson and on Ugbo’s initial spell will more than likely have been placed elsewhere within the accounts, Kieran says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KM: “It's worth saying that if you took the words 'Sheffield Wednesday' out of the accounts and you asked fans where you would expect a club with one of the lowest wage bills and one of the lowest investments in the squad to finish in the Championship, they would say it would be involved in a relegation fight and perhaps even go down. So last season's finish compared with those benchmarks was a pretty good one in terms of what was achieved in staying in the division.

“There are clubs that are in receipt of parachute payments which put them at a huge advantage clearly and there were players whose wages increased on promotion to the Championship. I calculated an average wage of around £10,000 a week, which is low by Championship standards (these are Kieran’s own approximations based on the accounts of Wednesday and others and are not confirmed). The average in the Championship is around £14,000.

“Bluntly, these are pretty boring accounts. As a Wednesday fan you'd be hoping for further investment in the squad perhaps. There's scope to spend more, but all that falls with the owner. It's steady as you go.”

What’s this ‘note 23’?

There’s a curious note in the accounts that discloses an unknown total payment of £2.5m paid by the club in August. It reads as follows; ‘On 1 August 2024 the Club settled a dispute which resulted in the payment in August 2024 of £2.5m inclusive of costs and interest. Legal costs of £475k were incurred and are shown within administrative expenses during the financial year ended 31 July 2024.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star were told the nature of the payment was ‘confidential’ when seeking clarification. Online speculation that the payment centres on a severance package for Xisco and his staff seems to be wide of the mark.

KM: “It's an intriguing one. It isn't what you'd expect to see when there has been a managerial sacking and the fact that the legal costs are included in the 23/24 accounts - which was before Xisco was sacked - is further evidence of that. Normally disputes between an owner and staff would be dealt with by the LMA so I would be amazed for it to have raised legal costs of £475,000 given the settlement itself wouldn't likely be that high.

“It looks like some sort of commercial dispute and it's up to the club whether or not to break their silence on this. The internet loves a vacuum and the conspiracy theorists will come up with their own solutions - which will probably be more outlandish than anything that happens to be the case in reality.”