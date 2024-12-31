Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass is pleased with his goal return this season, but admitted that his strike against Presto North End doesn’t mean much.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls’ number 11 scored an excellent goal against Preston on Sunday to get Wednesday back to 1-1 at Deepdale, but unlike in recent fixtures the visitors weren’t able to complete a comeback in their final game of 2024, going on to lose 3-1 thanks to a brace from Emil Riis and penalty from Sam Greenwood.

It was certainly a bittersweet day for Windass as he notched his 100th career goal during the game in Lancashire, and he’s also now just one away from becoming only the third Owl this side of the millennium to reach a half-century in Wednesday colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ninth goal of the campaign means that he’s already equalled his best Championship tally despite it only being December, and he says that it’s pleasing to have featured so much so far.

“I’m just trying to do my best for the team,” he told the media over the weekend. “I don’t really like scoring when we get beat... So I’m not too fussed today. It’s nice to have been playing all the games, my numbers are always good when I’m playing.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“We’ve got two massive home games now and we need to take maximum points if we want to be taken seriously. We’re in a good position but we need to take that next step, we need to start picking up wins on the bounce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on the milestone itself, Windass said, “I knew I was close, but I didn’t know I’d done it,” before joking, “Not bad for someone who only got a contract because of his old man!

“But no, it’s a nice achievement to score that many goals from my position - it isn’t that easy to do… I don’t know if I’ll get another 100, but I’ll give it a try! I’m really proud, it’s not easy to score goals especially with the pressure and scrutiny you deal with, and it’s nice to get these milestones, but I am disappointed it was in a defeat."

Sheffield Wednesday

Windass has scored 49 goals for the Owls over the course of his career at Hillsborough, 27 of which have come in Championship matches - he scored 15 in League One during Wednesday’s time down there, while the other seven came in cup competitions.

Accrington Stanley

The attacker’s second most successful stint on the goal front came during his time in League Two with Accrington, where he scored 21 league goals for the club in 75 matches - 22 when you include his strike in the 2016 play-offs. His other goal for the club came in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers

His time in Scotland was relatively impressive as he got 32 goals and assists in 73 matches for the Gers, with his 19 goals being split across the Premiership, Scottish FA Cup and Scottish League Cup. Windass spent the bulk of his time there as an attacking midfielder or left winger.

Wigan Athletic

Windass’ time at Wigan is not one he looks back on with much fondness, but he did still score a few goals for the club - getting nine in 54 matches, all of which came in the second tier of English football. He left there for the Owls on loan in January 2020 before joining permanently later that year.