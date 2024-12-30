Sheffield United supporters packed into Bramall Lane for the final time in an up-and-down 2024 on Sunday afternoon, with the Blades securing their place in the automatic promotion spaces come the end of the year with a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. Boss Chris Wilder praised his side’s support after his patched-up side recovered from their Boxing Day defeat to Burnley.
"I'm delighted, honestly,” he said. “I know it's difficult at times because the supporters have got other commitments and you're never going to get everyone staying at the end in any ground, but the reaction of the supporters for the last 15-20 minutes, and at the end, was incredible. They saw a team that's stretched, that's tired, that's got some issues physically, but they went right to the end. Absolutely right to the end and wanted to win the game.”
As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side from the terraces... click through our final fan gallery of the year and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...
