What the future holds for Sheffield Wednesday's departed loan players

The Owls, of course, lost out to Sunderland in the play-off semi-final as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by the Black Cats.

All seven loan players that finished the season at Hillsborough have gone ‘home’, and their parent clubs have had time to reflect on their stint in S6 and consider their futures within their own ranks.

Harlee Dean is now a free agent after his loan spell from Birmingham City came to an end. Pic Steve Ellis

Goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, was loaned in at the start of the season from former Premier League side, Burnley, but following their relegation back to the second tier of English football they may want to utilise the Northern Ireland international in the coming season. For now, the 25-year-old shot-stopper’s future still remains in the balance at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Preston North End boss, Ryan Lowe, has insisted that Jordan Storey’s short loan spell at S6 will not be a permanent one… “We have paid too much money for him just to let him go,” Lowe said.

So, with Storey, that appears to be that. He’ll be given his chance to prove himself to Lowe, and to the Preston faithful.

Mide Shodipo had a torrid time at S6 and was hampered by injury for the majority of the season, only managing to play a handful of games for the Owls. Since he returned to Queens Park Rangers, it has been confirmed that they have opted to extend his contract for another 12 months.

Harlee Dean fell out of favour at Birmingham City resulting in a January loan move to the Owls, and that has the potential to turn into a permanent deal given Lee Bowyer’s desire to offload him during the summer. He has stipulated that Dean was not in his ‘plans’ for the future.

“Obviously he has got another year, but I think Harlee might move on in the summer.”

That was a view robustly backed by Dean himself when he told The Star towards the end of the season: “I know I’m not going to be at Birmingham next season, I’m going to be available on a free, so whenever that comes in the summer that’s what happens - we’ll deal with that then.”

Florian Kamberi only made 23 appearances in a blue and white shirt, scoring four times, and with the likes of Lee Gregory and Josh Windass in the ranks, it’s unlikely that Darren Moore will be asking him back for a second spell.

Lewis Gibson and Tyreece John-Jules have spent the majority of their time at Hillsborough on the treatment table. John-Jules played under Moore at Doncaster Rovers, but his season-long injury has not gone as well as he would have hoped – only making one appearance for the Owls.