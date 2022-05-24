The 28-year-old had a tremendous season in League One in 2021/22, scoring 23 goals for Cheltenham Town as they finished 15th in the third tier, and he picked up a few assists along the way as well.

Now, with the 2022/23 campaign on the horizon, it’s thought that a number of clubs have shown an interest in the attacker, though The Star understands that a six-figure sum would be required in order to tempt the Robins into selling him.

But Wednesday, who are able to spend transfer fees this window after having all restrictions lifted, could have an added aspect that could help their cause if they were to go after the former Doncaster Rovers man – and that’s his old manager, Darren Moore.

May – who has a contract until 2022 – left Rovers under Moore’s watch in 2020, however it’s understood that they shared a good relationship during their time together in Doncaster, with the striker deciding to drop down a division in search of more regular game time.

Having proven himself in League One, May has forced his way onto the radar of several clubs, and Wednesday know all about him having seen first-hand what he’s capable of in League One.

It’s unknown at this point exactly how much Cheltenham would want for their star striker, however it is believed that they wouldn’t stand in his way if the right kind of bid came their way.