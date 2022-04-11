Plenty has been said about the 30-year-old’s future, with Lee Bowyer explaining that he didn’t see a future for him with the Blues, however it was thought that a transfer fee would be required due to him having a year left on his current deal.

But Dean says that he’ll be available for free, news that will certainly pique the interest of a number of Wednesdayites after some solid showings in Owls colours so far.

Speaking to The Star after the game in Bolton, the Owls defender said there had been no discussions over a permanent move.

“Not at all,” the centre back explained. “We’ve been fully focused on these matches… I know I’m not going to be at Birmingham next season, I’m going to be available on a free, so whenever that comes in the summer that’s what happens - we’ll deal with that then.

“The present is about making the Play-Offs, and that’s all we’re concentrating on.”

And when asked whether he’d be keen to stick around if given the chance, Dean said, “I can’t comment on that, because it’s not my place to say… I can’t make decisions for other people.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Harlee Dean quickly.

“I’m enjoying my football, and I know I can better. I want to achieve something this year with Sheffield Wednesday, and that’s my future at the minute.”

It’s an attitude that has seen Wednesdayites take to the on-loan defender straight away, and it certainly seems as though the respect is mutual.

“ They were unbelievable”, he said. “I really felt it when I had a two or three on one, and made a block - it felt like I’d scored a goal.

“Then when I was attacking, and seeing them and hearing the roar when players like Baz or Marv or Mendez were making runs - you could feel it, them sucking it in. Hats off to them, it was special.”