Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan forecasts 'busy summer' in the transfer market

Speaking to The Star after Wednesday crashed out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage, the Scotland international said the club’s transfer activity depended on the look of their retained list – but that he expected a busy one.

The Owls have already been linked with a number of players and look likely to have to bring in a raft of defenders with Dominic Iorfa the only senior centre-half secured into next season as things stand.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan has predicted a busy summer ahead.

“It depends who leaves and who signs new deals,” Bannan said when asked what areas he’d like to see strengthened.

“It’s all up to the manager and the chairman now. It’s going to be a busy summer.

“There’s no specific area, it all depends on who signs new deals but I’ve said before, we’re not a million miles away. A few bodies in will strengthen us and we’ll go from there.”

Despite their continued status as a League One club, Bannan has already reiterated his desire to stay at Wednesday and get the club back into the Championship.

Wednesday announced the release of Chey Dunkley and Saido Berahino on Saturday morning as well as fan favourite Sam Hutchinson, who save for a short stint in Cyprus has been at the club throughout Bannan’s seven year stint in South Yorkshire.

“It’s hard to take. That will never change, when your friends leave,” Bannan said on the human side of players moving on after the Sunderland match.

“But if you’re really good friends, you stay in touch. They go and do different things and we move on.

“It’s all up to the manager and chairman to sort thing out. At the end of the day it’s football, people come and go and everyone has to move on.”

Wednesday have offered contracts to Joe Wildsmith, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo and will wait to hear back from them as to decisions on their futures.