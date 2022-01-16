What other clubs have told Sheffield Wednesday as Owls seek new signings
Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for new signings this month, but Darren Moore says that they’re dealing with a difficult market.
Not only are the Owls restricted to loans and free agents, but Moore says that a lot of clubs aren’t willing to let players leave at this point in time as they worry about the depth of their squads.
A number of games across the Premier League and English Football League have had to be postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks in the game, and teams are reportedly hoarding players for the time being as they look to ride out the worst of it.
Wednesday are very keen to get new players in, possibly in time to face Oxford United next weekend, but the Owls boss says that they’ve been told that some of their targets will only be available at the end of the month.
Speaking to the media after last night’s impressive 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle, Moore explained, “It would be nice to add to the squad… It is very difficult. I have been told players are available from January 28 and 29 if we are willing to wait. I want to work now but that's what I am getting told. It is very difficult this window because nobody wants to let anyone goes with what's going on games being called off.
It has been really difficult but we will keep trying, and 24 hours is a long time in football. I have not got anyone at this moment, but let's see.”
Wednesday are known to have made a new centre back – or two – their number one priority this month as Moore looks to build a side capable of making a promotion push in the second half of the season, especially with the news that Chey Dunkley now faces a spell on the sidelines due to injury.
The Owls have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks as the January transfer window rumour mill goes full steam ahead, however at this point in time the only work Wednesday have confirmed is a new deal for young midfielder, Alex Hunt.