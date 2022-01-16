Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass were all on the scoresheet as the Owls went within three points of the League One Play-Offs with a big win over the Pilgrims, with Mendez-Laing in particular showing Wednesdayites exactly what they wanted to see in their first home game of 2022.

The highlights of the game have now been posted online, with many delighting in the masterclass from Massimo Luongo in the centre of the park in what was his first match back since a three-game suspension.

Wednesday have also posted an alternate highlights package with some fresh angles of the match, including a lovely view from behind the goal of NML’s curled finish and Barry Bannan hyping up the Hillsborough crowd after Windass’ late strike.

Check out the videos on this page.