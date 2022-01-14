Sheffield Wednesday: Chey Dunkley ruled out but better news on Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa
The urgent need for defensive reinforcements at Sheffield Wednesday has intensified with Chey Dunkley set for a spell on the sidelines.
Owls boss Moore confirmed the no-nonsense centre-half, who went off injured against Sunderland last month, will be out of action ‘for a little while’ due to a muscle injury – but there was good news on Dominic Iorfa’s recovery.
Former England under-21 international Iorfa has not played since the 1-1 draw against Lincoln City in late October.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Plymouth Argyle, Moore said: “Chey is going to be out for a little while. He sustained a muscle injury.
“Dom is making wonderful progress but he is still with the medical team. I wouldn't put a time frame on it. He is showing good signs. We hope to have him back real soon.”
Josh Windass is also nearing a return to availability and could be involved this weekend along with two other absentees over the coronavirus-impeded festive period, Jack Hunt and Florian Kamberi.
Olamide Shodipo will miss out, however, Moore confirmed.
Lewis Gibson, who returned to Everton for his injury rehabilitation, is back in training and could yet return to Hillsborough.
Despite the club’s ongoing injury crisis – and the desire from Moore to recruit at least one natural centre-half in the January transfer window – no new arrivals appear to be imminent as Sheffield Wednesday look to begin closing the gap on the play-off places tomorrow.
The Owls are currently six points off the last remaining spot with one game in hand on Oxford United and MK Dons, who occupy fifth and sixth place respectively on 43 points.