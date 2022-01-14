Owls boss Moore confirmed the no-nonsense centre-half, who went off injured against Sunderland last month, will be out of action ‘for a little while’ due to a muscle injury – but there was good news on Dominic Iorfa’s recovery.

Former England under-21 international Iorfa has not played since the 1-1 draw against Lincoln City in late October.

Rotherham United's Joshua Kayode (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Plymouth Argyle, Moore said: “Chey is going to be out for a little while. He sustained a muscle injury.

“Dom is making wonderful progress but he is still with the medical team. I wouldn't put a time frame on it. He is showing good signs. We hope to have him back real soon.”

Josh Windass is also nearing a return to availability and could be involved this weekend along with two other absentees over the coronavirus-impeded festive period, Jack Hunt and Florian Kamberi.

Olamide Shodipo will miss out, however, Moore confirmed.

Lewis Gibson, who returned to Everton for his injury rehabilitation, is back in training and could yet return to Hillsborough.

Despite the club’s ongoing injury crisis – and the desire from Moore to recruit at least one natural centre-half in the January transfer window – no new arrivals appear to be imminent as Sheffield Wednesday look to begin closing the gap on the play-off places tomorrow.