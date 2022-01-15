Goals from Sylla Sow, Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass gave the Owls the full three points as the Owls go within three points of today’s opponents in sixth place in the Championship.
There were strong performances all over the pitch, and Darren Moore will be delighted with the way that his troops performed on their first home game of 2022 – he’ll be hoping to build on it further.
Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6
Hardly had anything to do to be honest, but dealt with a couple of balls into the box well. Couldn’t do anything about the excellent Plymouth goal.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 7
A tidy performance from the Wednesday man, who marshalled the defence well and was solid throughout.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Sam Hutchinson - 8
An accomplished showing for the long-term Wednesday favourite, that was topped off by a headed goal to make it 3-1. Was a real calming influence in the backline.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Marvin Johnson - 7
Didn’t put a foot wrong, really. Again playing in a position that is not his natural one, but can’t really be faulted at all.
Photo: Steve Ellis