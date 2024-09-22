West Brom sweating on potential injury blow ahead of trip to Sheffield Wednesday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan will have his fingers crossed that key midfielder Jayson Molumby will be available for his side’s trip to face Sheffield Wednesday next week - but it’s touch and go.
The Baggies contined their fine start to the campaign with victory over Plymouth thanks to Josh Maja's winner on Saturday, moving them back to the top of the Championship after Sunderland had sneaked ahead by way of their win over Middlesbrough earlier in the day.
West Brom got that win without Molumby, meaning Corberan was forced into a change for the first time this season and Uros Racic came in for his debut and picked up an assist.
Molumby had struggled through the match against Portsmouth the previous week but the Plymouth clash was a game too far and the Baggies will now wait to see if the Republic of Ireland international will be ready for the trip to Hillsborough.
Corberan confirmed to the Express & Star afterwards: "Fortunately it is not a big injury. He suffered in the calf a grade one B injury which will move him (out of the team) for seven to 10 days from in the last week, so let's see how he progresses."
West Brom lead the Championship by a point ahead of Sunderland, with five wins and a draw so far this season. Meanwhile, Preston’s derby draw with Blackburn on Sunday meant that Wednesday slipped into the bottom three after the Owls’ defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road at the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.