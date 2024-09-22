Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Referee Gavin Ward wasn’t popular in either the Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town camps on Saturday

Everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday left Kenilworth Road fuming following a decision that certainly cost the Owls at least a point.

With Wednesday 1-0 up through Barry Bannan, referee Gavin Ward sent off Di’Shon Bernard and awarded Luton a penalty with the Owls defender adjudged to have handled on the line. Replays show that Bernard clearly blocked the shot with his shoulder.

Carlton Morris converted the spot kick with 15 minutes remaining and then added a winner in the final stages to seal three points for the Hatters and send Wednesdayites home in a rage.

It wasn’t a vintage day for Ward, whose performance forced Edwards to duck into his dugout on a number of occasions as the Luton boss admitted he may have been sent off had he not got out of the way.

It was decisions in the first half which fueled his ire, with Luton’s goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington shown a yellow card for his protestations on the sidelines.

“I tried to sit down and remove myself from that today as well and really, really zone into the game. I was pretty pleased I did that as I would probably have got sent off today, I think there were some strange decisions.”

Owls boss Danny Rohl was also frustrated afterwards, following that controversial penalty decision and subsequent red card.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the game he said: “Last week there was a 50/50 decision against us, today a 50/50 decision against us, but at the end we had three or four opportunities where we could score more and take a win - when you have two goals away it’s helpful to have two goals and be clinical. But all in all I can’t say much against my team, they invested and I think the supporters recognise this today...

“I think these are always 50/50, but when I look to our box at the corner we have Dish two times going down and there is nothing, then it’s a little bit hard to take… The players on the pitch should decide the game, and not someone else, and this is a pity today.”