Sheffield Wednesday Championship rival sacks boss after no wins in six

Cardiff City’s terrible start to the Championship campaign has seen them sack their manager after six games of the season

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals have become the second team in a week to sack ther manager.

Days after Stoke City let go of Steven Schumacher, bottom-of-the-table Cardiff City have let go of Erol Bulut with the Bluebirds having yet to pick up a win so far this season.

Their latest defeat came on Saturday where Leeds United won 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium, with that proving to be the final straw for the Cardiff hierarchy.

A short and pointed statement, confirmed the news that Bulut “has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect”.

They added: “The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.”

Bulut was appointed by the Bluebirds in June 2023 and led them to a 12th-placed finish last season, earning him a two-year contract extension in the summer.

Cardiff confirmed that first-team coach Nikolaos Karydas will also leave the club, with Omer Riza taking charge on an interim basis.

Hull City are next up for the Bluebirds, with Wednesday not due to play the Welsh side until the end of November at Hillsborough.

So far this season, three changes in management have taken place in the Championship. Ryan Lowe left Preston after just one match and was replaced by former Owls player Paul Heckingbottom and then Schumacher was replaced by Norwich City coach Narcís Pelach, earlier this week.