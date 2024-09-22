Handball or not? Highlights, reaction and more - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Luton Town defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:01 BST
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town on Saturday afternoon in extremely unfortunate circumstances.

The Owls had the best parts of the game, dominating the hosts for large periods and creating a number of chances to get themselves on the scoresheet... In the end it took another brilliant Barry Bannan strike to break the deadlock, volleying home in front of the away fans, but then disaster struck as Di’Shon Bernard was sent off for a contentious handball in the box, and Carlton Morris scored from the spot - he went on to get the winner, too.

Danny Röhl was full of praise for his side after the game, praising their application and their performance, and if you want to hear part of what he had to say then you can check out the video at the top of the page. For highlights - including a few controversial decisions, see the highlights here:

There were two major decisions that went against Wednesday at Kenilworth Road, aside from a couple of penalty shouts of their own, with Bernard’s red being followed up by what looked like a handball (or two) from Luton in the build-up to their winner - check them out below and see what you think...

Rob Edwards spoke his piece as well, here’s what he had to say:

For all the other reaction, including more from the Owls boss, and Edwards, as well as our player ratings, we’ve got you covered here:

