'Real handful' 'Very unlucky' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after cruel Luton Town defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 21st Sep 2024, 16:59 BST

Sheffield Wednesday put in a strong performance against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but were handed a cruel defeat.

The Owls put in an excellent performance in the first half as they went away to the former Premier League outfit, and they took the lead in the second half thanks to an excellent Barry Bannan strike - they thought they were en route to victory, and it would have been deserved.

But Di’Shon Bernard was adjudged - contentiously - to have handballed in the box, a penalty was given and Carlton Morris scored from the spot to level up before bundling home a second that gave the hosts all three points. Wednesday deserved more, and should be buoyed by how they performed.

Here’s how we rated the Owls after their bitter afternoon in the capital:

He didn't have too much too much to do in all fairness, but was up to it whenever he was called upon. Nothing he could do about either goal, unfortunately.

1. James Beadle - 7

Worked really hard up and down the right side for Wednesday, battling away defensively and proving a handful going forward. It was his delightful cross that set up Bannan's goal.

2. Yan Valery - 8

Deservedly kept his place after starting v QPR, and was tidy once more. Made a couple of vital challenges, and didn't put a foot wrong.

3. Liam Palmer - 7

Continued his form from the Blackpool game with what was a really solid defensive display - showed excellent timing on a number of occasions. Very unlucky to be sent off for what looked like a great block.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

