Sheffield Wednesday man calls for ‘regroup’ after tough to take defeat

The 29-year-old put in another good performance in Owls colours on Sunday afternoon, but was unable to help his side avoid a 2-0 defeat at the hands of table-topping Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

NML was forced off with a ‘tightness’ as the game came to an end, but Darren Moore explained after the game that it was more of a precautionary decision in order to make sure that he was available for the upcoming visit of Accrington Stanley.

And the player himself wants the team to keep up their recent performances, even though the showing at S6 over the weekend didn’t get them the three points they were after.

Speaking after the game, Mendez-Laing said, “I think we played well, dominated the game for large periods, and had chances that we should have maybe put away - but sometimes that’s how it goes. We have to regroup and go again.

“I think we showed a lot of heart and desire, and tried to play when we could. The conditions weren’t great, but we tried to play our game. I think it worked, but they had a couple of shots and scored from them. We can’t keep our heads down, we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’ve got another game Wednesday, and we have to keep going… We set a standard four games ago, and we’ve maintained that.

“I feel like we did that again today, and while the result didn’t go our way we still kept the level of performance that we need to keep pushing.”

Meanwhile, on his own personal performance against the Millers, the attacker said, “I know I can always give more, I’m working every day to be better, but on a whole I feel good to be back and playing my football.”