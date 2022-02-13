Nathaniel Mendez Laing was forced off for Sheffield Wednesday.

Mendez-Laing was one of the Owls biggest threats throughout the game against Rotherham United on Sunday, but was unable to get the goal that Wednesday needed in order to avoid the eventual 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Millers.

The 29-year-old was unable to complete the full 90 minutes though as he trudged off the field in the 83rd minute, but while Moore’s number 41 looked dejected leaving pitch, it has been revealed that it was more of a precautionary decision than one to worry about for Wednesdayites.

Speaking after the game on the attacker, the Owls boss explained, "I’m pleased with him… He said he felt a bit tight, so rather than him go on we decided we’d manage him and not risk him… It was the right thing not keeping him on, so we took him off.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday… He’s managed himself, said he felt it tightening up, so that’s why he came off.”

Wednesday have had some rotten luck on the injury front this season, with 10 senior players currently unavailable for various reasons, but they've managed to escape the last few games unscathed and recently welcomed the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson back to training.