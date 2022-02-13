The Owls have had a nightmare with injuries this season, facing large spells of the season without a number of key players, and at this point in time have 10 first teamers unavailable as they try to battle their way up into the top six of League One.

They suffered a knock on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United, however have a chance to get back to winning ways quickly on Wednesday evening when they play host to ‘Accy’ at Hillsborough.

Moore will be working with the same squad, however, and speaking after the game, the Owls boss told the media, “No. I don't see anyone being back... My thing with the ones coming back or nearly back with us is you are in that temptation stage of putting them back in because you can physically see them back on the pitch. You can't do it; let them recover. Let them come back. When they do come back, we need them to stay back.

“I don't envisage anybody coming back for Wednesday so we are working with the same group again.”

Meanwhile, on their top scorer potentially returning for the game against Doncaster Rovers, Moore said, “Possibly. We will see… When any of the injured players come back, we will welcome them back because they are big players for us.”

The Owls face Accrington at 7.45pm on Wednesday night.